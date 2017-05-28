VIDEO: The Beautiful Game- Hearts of Oak star Winful Cobbinah and coach Frank Nuttall

Watch another edition of The Beautiful Game Show where Hearts of Oak talisman Winful Cobbinah speaks on his revival.

He has been in top form since making a return to the club and recently got invitation to the Local Black Stars.

Scotsman Nuttall came in late but has been to bring consistency to the side with improved performances.

The Phobians are in third place on the table.

Watch The Beautiful Show presented by Abigail Sena Sosu:

