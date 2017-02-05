VIDEO: Watch Alain Traore's incisive free kick which earned Burkina Faso AFCON bronze

Alain Traore scored a beauty two minutes from time to give Burkina Faso an infamous win 1-0 over Ghana, as the Stallions claimed third place.

The midfielder’s curling free-kick separated both sides in Port-Gentil on Saturday, as the Stallion finished third and with a place on the podium at the expense of the neighbours Ghana.

Despite fielding what looked to be a second string side, resting the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu among others, Ghana could have taken the lead as early as the third minute when Andy Yiadom sent a fine cross, but Emmanuel Ageymang Badu’s header missed the target narrowly.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)