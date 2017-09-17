VIDEO: Watch Bernard Tekpetey's debut goal for Austrian side Altach

On-loan Bernard Tekpetey scored his first goal for Austrian side Altach in their 2-2 home draw with Rapid Wien in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The on-loan player from Schalke 04 netted in the 66th minute to give his side a 2-1 lead to register his first goal for the club.

He collected a pass on the right wing, then drag it onto his left foot before shooting into the net from just outside the box.

Tekpetey had come on in the 57th minute to replace Christian Gebauer who was playing on the right side of midfield.

Goal Tekpetey Altach 2-1 Rapid Vienna by hdlivegoals

