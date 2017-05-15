VIDEO: Watch Ghana's 4-0 thumping of Cameroon at 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup

Watch how Ghana's U17 produced a tournament winning performance witha 4-0 win over Cameroon in Port Gentil on Sunday.

Captain Eric Ayiah and midfielder Ibrahima Sulley both grabbed a brace to send the Starlets to the of Group A with a superior goal difference after Guinea thumped Gabon 5-1 in the tournament's opener.

Ayiah shot the Black Starlets into the lead in the 25th minute courtesy of a lively pass from Emmanuel Toku who breached the Lions' defence with ease.

Sulley got the second with another well-taken shot in the 32nd; and two minutes later, he completed his brace with a remarkable calmness after breaking the Lions' off side trap as he lobbed the ball over on-rushing goalkeeper Boris Junior Essele.

Ayiah completed the route with a stunning angular shot in the 64th minute.

