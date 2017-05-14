VIDEO: Watch Gilbert Koomson's hat-trick for Norwegian side Sogndal

Ghana striker Gilbert Koomson made a huge statement about his scoring potentials when he netted a hat-trick for Sogndal in their 4-0 win over Viking on Saturday in the Norwegian top-flight.

He fired in a half volley under just one minute of play to give his side an early lead.

Koomson added the second after 38 minutes when he went on a solo run before curling in a beautiful left foot.

In the second half, he completed the treble by putting away a penalty in the 69th minute

Martin Ramsland completed the demolition exercise with the fourth goal on 87 minutes.

Watch Gilbert Koomson's hat-trick for Sogndal in their 4-0 win over Viking:

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)