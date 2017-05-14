VIDEO: Watch Gilbert Koomson's hat-trick for Norwegian side Sogndal
G. Koomson
Ghana striker Gilbert Koomson made a huge statement about his scoring potentials when he netted a hat-trick for Sogndal in their 4-0 win over Viking on Saturday in the Norwegian top-flight.
He fired in a half volley under just one minute of play to give his side an early lead.
Koomson added the second after 38 minutes when he went on a solo run before curling in a beautiful left foot.
In the second half, he completed the treble by putting away a penalty in the 69th minute
Martin Ramsland completed the demolition exercise with the fourth goal on 87 minutes.
Watch Gilbert Koomson's hat-trick for Sogndal in their 4-0 win over Viking: