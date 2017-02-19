VIDEO: Watch highlight of Bechem United's 4-1 defeat to MC Alger in CAF Confederation Cup

Watch extended highlights of Bechem United's 4-1 defeat to MC Alger on Saturday night in the CAF Champions League qualifier.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions after exited the competition 5-3 on aggregate on their debut campaign in Africa.

Mohamed Seguer scored first after just two minutes and Hachoud powered in a free kick on 39 minutes.

But Bechem pulled one back on 60 minutes through Ahmed Toure to tie 3-3 on aggregate but the Hunters were undone by two penalties.

