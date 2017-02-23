VIDEO: Watch Nicholas Gyan's equalizer for Ebusua Dwarfs in 1-1 draw with Hearts of Oak

Nicholas Gyan earned a point for Ebusua Dwarfs in the 1-1 draw at home with Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.

The striker headed in from close range to cancel Patrick Razak's opener on nine minutes.

Hearts defenders failed to clear an aerial ball and Gyan fed on that to find the back of the next at the Cape Coast stadium.

It was his first goal of the season and a result which prevented back-to-back losses after the 2-0 reverse at WAFA last Sunday.

