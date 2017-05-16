VIDEO: Watch Raphael Dwamena's injury-time for FC Zurich
Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena came off the bench to score an injury time goal as FC Zurich beat Winterthur 3-0 away in the Swiss second-tier league on Saturday.
The 22-year-old substituted Oliver Buff-who had scored the second goal- in the 69th minute.
He connected home a cross from the right.
Dwamena made his presence count by scoring his ninth league goal of the season.
Raphael Dwamena is an 'Executioner'.....Injury time goal for @fc_zuerich pic.twitter.com/3dWBDpBtyd
— Ridwan .I. Asante (@ridwanasante) May 16, 2017