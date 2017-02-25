VIDEO: Watch Richmond Boakye's double for Red Star Belgrade in Serbian league

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored his first league goals for Red Star Belgrade on Saturday in their 3-0 win at Bačka Palanka.

The Latina-owned player opening the scoring in the fifth minute when he slotted home from close range after a perfect first touch.

Boakye doubled the lead in the 38th minute with a sublime finish and the third grabbed by Luka Adžić in added on time.

Watch all the goals scored by Richmond Boakye-Yiadom for Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian league:

