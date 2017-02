WAFA SC opened their home campaign with a 2-0 win over nine-man Ebusua Dwarfs at the WAFA Stadium on Sunday.

Captain Gideon Waja scored on 40 minutes with a free-kick and striker Komlan Agbegniadan finished off a nice pass from Abdul Wahab Ibrahim in the 79th minute.

It was a return to winning ways for the academy who lost 1-0 at Medeama on the opening weekend.

Watch WAFA's 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs:

