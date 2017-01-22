Wa All Stars claim Ghanaian Super Cup title after pipping Bechem United 1-0 in Tamale clash

Ghana Premier League title-holders Wa All Stars have been crowned Ghanaian Super Cup champions after beating FA Cup winners Bechem United 1-0 at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Forward Emmanuel Ocran struck the only goal of the game midway through the first-half to claim the first silverware of the upcoming brand new season for All Stars.

Italian tactician Vicenzo Annesse who replaced Manuel Zacharias Hunters at Bechem was on the bench but he suffered his first jolt as head coach of the Brong Ahafo club.

All Stars, who won the Ghana Premier League title last season, paraded a strong side as an expression of their determination to win the trophy.

The first-half ended scoreless with either side creating opportunities but failed to convert the chances until Ocran clinically buried an effort home to tilt the tie in favour of the Blues.

With little fans on attendance at the Northern regional capital sports complex, there was little pressure on the sides though they fiercely expressed themselves in midfield battles.

Both sides are gearing up for the start of the Ghana Premier League which will kick off on February 4, 2017.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)