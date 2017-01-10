Wa All Stars land in Sudan to play Al Hilal on Thursday

Wa All Stars have arrived in Sudan for Thursday's international friendly against hosts Al Hilal in Khartoum.

The Northern Blues arrived in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Sudanese capital having travelled over eight hours from Accra on Monday enroute through Addis Ababa.

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, who handles Khartoum SC, was on board the flight.

Wa All Stars have selected a strong squad for the exhibition match with striker Richard Arthur, Emmanuel Ocran, Hafiz Adams and Sadiq Alhassan named in the 19-man squad.

Wa All Stars squad:

Nana Addai Aduku, Baba Musah, Maxwell Baakoh, Moses Nyarko, Nicholas Mensah, Seidu Rashid, Sadiq Alhassan, Rashid Alhassan

Hafiz Adams, Ishaku Konda, Richard Arthur, Kelvin Andoh, Kwame Sarpong, Nasiru Moro, Asuandzie Kwaku Baffoe, Emmanuel Ocran, David Abagna, Seth Amoateng, Jefrey Degorl

