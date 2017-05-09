WAFA coach Klavs Rasmussen content with team's performance in Hearts defeat

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) coach Klavs Rasmussen has expressed satisfaction with his outfit’s in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League 2-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

The Sogakofe lads have been the most feared side in the ongoing campaign following their seven-match winning streak which propelled them to the summit of the table.

However, the Phobians were not alarmed by the Academy lads' form guide as they defeated them 2-1 courtesy goals from captain Thomas Abbey and Winful Cobbinah’s free kick before Abubakar Ibrahim’s late header proved to a mere consolation.

“We lost 2-1 but I think that we played one of our best away games by keeping possession very similar to our home games, so from that point of view I’m satisfied,” Rasmussen said after the game.

“My problem was in the first half we didn’t play deep passes, on the other hand I’m happy as the players got back into the game.”

WAFA maintain their position at the top of the table with 29 points while Hearts climbed to 3rd with 23 points.

