WAFA coach Klavs Rasmussen not shy to praise Medeama for shocking his side in Sogakope

WAFA coach Klavs Rasmussen congratulated Medeama for their deserved 2-1 win against his side on Wednesday in Sogokape.

Charles Boateng scored first in the 24th minute when he connected home from close range but Medeama equalized seven minutes from the half time whistle through a Justice Blay header inside the box.

In the 57th minute, Kwesi Donsu smashed in a superb volley from the right flank to seal the points for the Tarkwa-based.

''We lost to a every good team. They played us very well. We didn't have the weapons to stop them, I would say they made two very good goals,'' Rasmussen said in the post-match interview.

'The opportunities we had, were not big enough so I congratulate the [Medeama] players for a very good game.

''Last year we played 0-0 and we were in trouble so I think on this pitch they are very good.''

It was the first home defeat for WAFA since 21 January, 2015 when they were beaten 1-0 by AshantiGold.

By Zainab Abubakar Twitter: zayn_aboubacar

