WAFA coach Rasmussen refuses to admit his side are title favourites

WAFA coach Klavs Rasmussen has refused to talk about his side's title winning chances despite opening a two-point lead on Wednesday.

The Academy Boys beat Asante Kotoko 2-0 at home to return to the summit of the table after 25 rounds of matches.

With six matches to the end of the season, the Sogakope-based side are firm

''You talk about winning the league, I talk about getting 50 points and that is enough for staying in the league. We don’t have 50 points yet , we have to get the points and then we can talk about winning,'' the Dane told Joy FM.

''The issue for us is to stay in the league and build up players to go abroad, that is our purpose.''

WAFA travel to Tema Youth for the Week 25 fixture on Sunday.

