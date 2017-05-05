WAFA midfielder Majeed Ashimeru targets Hearts downfall

West African Football Academy (WAFA) midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has cast his eyes on adding Hearts of Oak to their victims ahead of their week 14 clash in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

The Phobians will welcome the Academy lads to the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday as they aim to keep up with their impressive 3-1 trouncing of fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in the first leg of the Ghana [email protected] celebration Cup match last Monday.

However, Ashimeru says they are ready to relinquish their stand at the summit of the league log hence will have to beat the Phobians to their dream of annexing a maiden league trophy.

"Since we are on top of the league table, we don't need to drop a point against Hearts of Oak on Monday, " Ashimeru said as quoted by Kickgh.com

"We have tactically prepared well and much focused ahead of the game, because it's very important for us."

WAFA sits top of the standings with 29 points from 13 game.

