WAFA speedster Daniel Agbloe wants to become instant hit in his debut season

West African Football Academy winger Daniel Agbloe wants to make a huge impact in his debut top-flight campaign.

Agbloe, 17, joined the Academy boys from non-league side Glow Lamp Soccer Academy has already hit the ground running.

The youngster is expected to lead the attack in the absence of Komlan Agbegniandan.

And he has set a target of excelling for the club.

"I am happy to be playing in the Ghana Premier League for the first time, my target is to make a mark this season by scoring lots of goals. My target is to get enough experience this season and explode by next season, if my effort is rewarded with a call up into the national under 20 side it will be a plus," he said.

"My sincere condolences goes to the family of the late technical director of WAFA, coach Sam Arday. I wish he stayed longer so that I will learn a lot more from him. I only spent few weeks here but I saw his positive contributions," Young Agbloe acknowledged.

"I thank my former director, Nii Odartey Lamptey for his role in my career and my uncle, Denart Adzigodi Dennis as well," the teenage striker added.

