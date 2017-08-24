WAFA star Gideon Waja delighted with debut Black Stars call-up
West African Football Academy maestro Gideon Waja is delighted with his debut call-up into the Black Stars ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo.
The youngster, who has lit up the domestic top-flight, is among the 24-man squad announced by coach Kwesi Appiah on Wednesday.
The hugely talented midfielder has been rewarded for his excellent displays in the domestic top-flight.
The Black Stars B playmaker is over the moon after his call-up into the mainstream team.
“It is an honour for me and I am very happy for the call-up,” he told the media.
“I will learn a lot from the senior players in the team and if am given the opportunity I will definitely give my best.
“It is not easy to make it into the National team so I am very happy for the invitation.”