WAFA trashing still haunts Hearts midfielder Winful Cobbinah

Hearts of Oak playmaker Winful Cobbinah has disclosed that he is finding it difficult to get over his team's 5-0 mulling at WAFA in week 17 of the Ghana Premier League last Sunday.

The premier League giants suffered their heaviest defeat in the Ghana Premier League since its inception in 1958 against WAFA at the Sogakofe Red Bull Arena Park last Sunday.

According to Cobbinah, they failed to match the Academy Boys because nothing worked for them on the day.

“In football anything can happen but our problem was that the goals was too much,” Cobbinah said.

“On that day nothing worked for us. WAFA has a good team, we outplayed and beat them in Accra, so playing them at their home we were hopeful of our chances because we have gone eight games without a defeat, but in the game we failed to glitter, so we will make redeem ourselves in our next league.”

Hearts of Oak will miss the services of Cobbinah when they host Bolga All Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium today due to National team commitment.

