WAFA's Aminu Mohammed delighted by early-season form

Aminu Mohammed reveals he is delighted by the way he has started the new Ghana Premier League season for WAFA, and pledged to work hard to maintain his form.

After three matchdays, Aminu has scored three goals with two being freekicks. The 17-year old opened his account against Kotoko before netting in WAFA's back to back wins at the expense of Liberty Professionals and champions Aduana Stars.

His exploits has earned two straight Man of the Match awards.

“I’m very happy with my performance. The goals are coming for me at the right time. It’s been a good start for me. I can only be grateful to God, and my teammates for their support. The most important thing [for me] is to help the team to keep winning.

Aminu Mohammed had a disappointing tournament at last year’s U-17 World Cup in India but the teenager wants to put that behind him and concentrate on the Ghana Premier League.

“Yes, I had some difficult time with the national U-17; the tournament didn’t go as expected. But I’m not thinking about that anymore. I’m now concentrating on getting better every day in order to help WAFA to achieve our target” he said.

“I know how to play free kicks. I practice them a lot [at] training; sometimes you need luck before you can get the right target. I’m happy I’m getting lucky with them now”.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)