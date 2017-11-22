Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
WAFA's deputy coach Akakpo Patron joins Asante Kotoko technical team

Published on: 22 November 2017
WAFA SC head coach Akakpo Patron

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Akakpo Patron as their deputy coach ahead of next season, according media reports.

Patron put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday and assist English gaffer Steve Polack in the club's dug-out next season.

According to reports, Patron was recommended to the management of the MTN FA Cup holders by coach Polack before he departed to his native country, England, last week.

Akakpo was part of the WAFA technical team that guided the Academy side to finish second in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.

