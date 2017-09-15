WAFU Cup: Dreams FC midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey appears weakest link in Black Stars B squad

Dreams FC Midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey appears the weakest link in the Black Stars B squad in the ongoing WAFU Nations Cup, statistics have shown.

The second-tier midfielder was miraculously 'imported' into the team by unpopular coach Maxwell Konadu after the team failed in the CHAN qualifiers.

The unflattering performance of the youngster has been clouded by the team's 2-0 win over Guinea in Cape Coast on Monday night.

Statistics released by the regional body shows the performance of the midfielder was below expectation.

He enjoyed a passing accuracy of 77%, - the 6th best in the Ghana team, received 40 passes, won just 14 out of 34 tackles representing a lowly 41%.

The player won just 8 out of 25 ground tackles representing 32% while he was successful in only 4 out of 16 tackles representing 25%.

Strikingly, he failed failed to dribble a single opponent during the game and lost the ball 5 times to opponents in a not-too convincing statistics released by the organizers of the event.

He appears to have improved in his aerial ability after winning 6 out of 9 challenges representing 67% but flattered to deceive on the ground battle.

Coach Maxwell Konadu sacrificed combative Medeama star Justice Blay for the Dreams FC enforcer who appears not to have justified his inclusion in the team.

Blay is seen by far the best defensive midfielder in the local -flight after an excellent campaign in the league.

But he has consistently been overlooked despite several 'needless' call-ups.

The Black Stars B will take on Mali in their next fixture on Saturday before engaging rivals Nigeria on Monday as the competition breathe into life.

