WAFU Cup: Ghana star Winful Cobbinah confident team can go all the way

Ghana midfielder Winful Cobbinah insists his side will go all the way in the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Hearts of Oak star returned to the starting XI as the Black Stars B recorded a 2-0 win over Guinea in group A in Cape Coast on Monday night.

And the midfielder is confident his side will fight to clinch the ultimate crown.

“Yes that is our target and we will do everything possible to win it,” he told pressmen.

“It is still early days to say we are the best to win the tournament, there are good teams also in there.

“But we will do everything possible to make sure we win, that is our goal.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)