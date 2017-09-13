WAFU Cup: No winning bonus for Black Stars B- Isaac Asiamah

Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has disclosed that his outfit has not budgeted any winning bonus for the Black Stars B in the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations.

Broadcast giants, FOX Sports have invested $2million for the organisation of the tournament.

The winners of the tournament will take home $100, 000, second place will receive $50,000 and $25,000 for the third placed team.

The Black Stars B saw off the Scorpions of Gambia 1-0 in their first game of the competition via a controversial penalty call by Burkinabe referee Ouedraogo Boukari.

According to Asiamah, government is not committed to paying winning bonus to the team unless they lift the cup.

“For this tournament, the government has not committed any winning bonus. What has been agreed with the Ghana Football Association president Kwasi Nyantakyi is that FOX Sports, as organisers of the tournament, have a package for the winners and participants of this competition."

“If the Black Stars B should win this tournament, which has prize money of $100,000, then part of that money will be shared by the players as their winning bonus."

“Nothing will be coming from the government coffers. Everything is being sponsored by FOX Sports, including pitch maintenance and many other things."

Ghana will engage Guinea in the second game of the competition on Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The competition kicked off last Saturday and will end on September 24, 2017.

