WAFU Nations Cup: Gambia vice captain Pierre Mandy plans Ghana upset in opener

Gambia vice captain Sang Pierre Mandy believes they are capable of beating of Ghana in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations opener.

The Local Scorpions will tackle the Black Stars B in the opening fixture of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

"We are underdogs and we want to remain that. However our aim is to beat Ghana and I know we can achieve that on Saturday," Mendy told the Press.

"We want to qualify to the next stage of the competition and we will take it game after game. We have good players and I know we will go through.''

However, the 23 year old midfielder who plays for Gamtel FC has lauded the reception received since their arrival in Ghana on Thursday.

"The reception from Ghanaians have been so great, we have not had any problem. The hotel we are lodging is very good and everything is well."

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)