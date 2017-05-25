Waris gets Ghana recall under mentor Kwesi Appiah

Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris return to the Ghana squad under mentor Kwesi Appiah ahead of next month's triple-header.

The 25-year-old gets another chance at the international level after being axed from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

The Ghana international has impressed for French side Lorient where he has raked in 9 goals in 35 appearances.

Appiah gave the former BK Hacken and Spartak Moscow attacker his first shot at the international level in 2012.

By Patrick Akoto

