Why Barnsley Andy Yiadom is a man in demand in the Premiership

The Sheffield Star understands that there are reports linking Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom with a move away from Oakwell this summer.

The Ghanaian international full back is said to be attracting the attentions of Burnley, Swansea City and Derby County.

Tykes boss Paul Heckingbottom won’t be shocked to see another member of his squad have suitors elsewhere who want to sign them. Unfortunately for them, their talent have left other the last few seasons after seemingly bigger clubs make their move. Could Yiadom be the latest star player to head out of the Barnsley exit door?

The 25-year-old, who can play either right back or left back, played 33 times for the club in their first season back in the Sky Bet Championship. He impressed in the back four, so much so it earned him a call up to represent Ghana in the African Cup of Nations earlier this year. The former Barnet man appeared in the tournament defeats to Egypt and Burkina Faso.

Yiadom is set to enter the last year of his contract, so the club will be keen to understand if he would be willing to extend that. Should he express a desire to keep his options open, the club could be tempted to cash in on him now rather than risk losing him for free this time next year.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Swansea have looked towards Barnsley to bolster their own squad. Alfie Mawson ended last season as a first-choice central defender with the Welsh club under manager Paul Clement. Clement’s former club, Derby, are also monitoring the situation, along with Burnley.

