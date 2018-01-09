Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah set for rehab after successful operation

Striker Kwesi Appiah has undergone a successful surgery to correct a niggling hamstring injury.

The AFC Wimbledon player underwent the surgery in a hospital in England to correct the defect and he is expected to return fit for the club in the coming weeks.

The 26 year old posted the updates of his injury on social media indicating, he will soon start the process of rehabilitation as he works on his full recovery.

Appiah joined Wimbledon from English Premier League side Crystal Palace in the summer of 2017 after spendind half of last season on loan at Norwegian side Viking FF.

The striker began the season on a good note until he got injured.

