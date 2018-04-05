Winful Cobbinah: Hearts of Oak ace wins MTN FA Cup Most Valuable Player

Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah was named Most Valuable Player of the 2016/17 MTN FA Cup.

The mercurial talent was chosen ahead of Asante Kotoko's Saddick Adams and striker Isaac Amoah of Amidaus Professionals.

Cobbinah played a pivotal role in ensuring the the Phobians reached the final of the competition.

Hearts of Oak lost 3-1 to rivals Asante Kotoko in the final played in Tamale.

The award ceremony was held at the M-Plaza Hotel in Accra.

