Winful Cobbinah: Hearts of Oak ace wins MTN FA Cup Most Valuable Player
Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah was named Most Valuable Player of the 2016/17 MTN FA Cup.
The mercurial talent was chosen ahead of Asante Kotoko's Saddick Adams and striker Isaac Amoah of Amidaus Professionals.
Cobbinah played a pivotal role in ensuring the the Phobians reached the final of the competition.
Hearts of Oak lost 3-1 to rivals Asante Kotoko in the final played in Tamale.
The award ceremony was held at the M-Plaza Hotel in Accra.