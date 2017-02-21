Yeboah must improve performance to attract suitors - FC Twente coach

FC Twente coach René Hake says Ghanaian kid Yaw Yeboah must improve to attract suitors.

Yeboah, 19, is currently on loan from English giants Manchester City.

The former Ghana Under-20 midfielder has enjoyed a mixed bag performance since joining the side.

And manager René Hake has admitted the Ghanaian youngster alongside Enes Ünal,, Bersant Celina and Dylan Seys must improve their performance.

"They do not have any certainty where they will play next season, so they have to put every effort to make them attractive in the market in the coming months."

City signed Yeboah from Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy in 2014, and he impressed at last year’s FIFA U20 World Cup, scoring goals against Austria and Argentina.

Last year, Yeboah claimed that Pep Guardiola had immediate plans for him, but at his age a work permit was never likely to happen.

