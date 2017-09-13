Yusif Basigi keen on qualifying Black Princesses for sixth consecutive FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

Coach Yusif Basigi is determined to qualify Ghana U20 female to a fifth consecutive FIFA U20 Wome's World Cup.

The Black Princesses begin the qualifiers for the 2018 event to be staged in France this Friday against Algeria away in the first leg encounter.

''Of course, since the Princesses made their debut appearance at the 2010 WWC, our predecessors have always ensured that they have been at every competition and we will want to keep that chain,'' Basigi told Graphic Sports

''With most of the girls drawn from the previous Under-17 side, there is enough exposure and experience at that level. I think we will build it up from there and I’m very optimistic about our chances.

''We want to qualify for France 2018, and we will do all within our means, a game at a time, to ensure that.

Basigi led the senior side, the Black Queens, to win gold at the 2015 All Africa Games and to a bronze medal finish at last year’s Africa Women’s Championship.

