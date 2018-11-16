2018 AWCON: Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) donates to Black Queens ahead of tournament

Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has donated assorted items to the Black Queens ahead of their opening fixture against Algeria in the 2018 Africa Women's Nations Cup.

The Ghana Olympic Committee Board led by its President on Thursday visited Team Ghana at training and encouraged them to be focused to win the 11th African Women’s Cup which is set to kick-off on Saturday November 17, 2018.

Among those in the team of the GOC were Communications Director Charles Osei Asibey, Deputy Gen. Secretary Rev. Quarcoo, Nana Mankata, and Theo Edzie.

The GOC donate products from Twillium Gh Ltd to the captain, Lizzy Addo.

The Queens have promised to take each game serious and go steadily to the Cup.

GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah challenged the players to be selfless and play beyond themselves to finish the competition on a high.

“You can do it, Go and win for Ghana, this is your time” he said.

Ghana will host 7 other nations in the competition which begins on November 17 and ends on December 1, 2018 in Accra and Cape Coast.