2019 AFCON qualifier: Kasarani proves too small as fans locked out during Kenya clash against Ethiopia

Like ants marching towards their prey, football fans yesterday poured into Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, where Kenya took on Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Buoyed by the announcement that entry would be free, young and old turned up in their numbers to support national team Harambee Stars.

The excitement seemed to get the better of fans, and police and National Youth Service personnel had to be called in to maintain order.

The impatient fans, some waving Kenyan flags and blowing vuvuzelas, occasionally clashed with security officers issuing tickets and manning the gates.

It was a sight to behold as the fans ran inside the stadium ululating. Some took selfies as they held the tickets close to their chests while others waved the treasured document in celebration.

By 1pm, the 60,000-seater stadium was packed to the rafters but there were still more fans waiting to get in. Police had to use force to repulse the surging crowds; some fans sustained injuries during a stampede.

Pregnant women and people carrying children, the disabled and Ethiopian fans were not required to queue as there were special tickets for them.

Some fans posing as custodians of order took advantage and collected tickets from the assigned officers, which they then sold for as little as Sh50 to those who wanted to jump the queue.

The David Rudisha entrance was the centre of chaos as the pressure of controlling the thousands of fans appeared to take its toll on security officers. At some point the fans even overpowered the police and forced their way in without tickets.

At exactly 4pm, the game began and when the goals were scored, Kenyan fans went into a frenzy.

In between the exciting scoring, the enthusiastic crowds danced to beats from 'isukuti' drums and performed the famous Mexican wave.

The thousands of fans rekindled sweet memories of the 1997 World Cup qualifier match in which Harambee Stars held the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 1-1 draw. [Michael Chepkwony and Rodgers Eshitemi]