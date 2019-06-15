2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Andre Ayew captains Black Stars for the first time since taking charge

Andre Ayew begins his reign as the captain of the Black Stars in the pre-AFCON friendly against South Africa in Dubai on Saturday afternoon.

The Swansea City star will lead the team against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa after coach Kwesi named him in his starting line up.

The 29-year old was named captain of the senior national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, with Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asomaoh his deputy.

Andre Ayew will be expected to lead the team to success in Egypt as Ghana seeks to end their 37-year wait for the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

The ex-Marseille player is fondly remembered in Egypt for leading the Black Satellites to Africa's first ever FIFA U-20 World Cup glory.

Ghana will leave for Egypt on June 20th, a day before the start of the competition.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F alongside champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.