2019 Africa Cup of Nations - Asamoah Gyan: We did not deserve early exit

General captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan says the Black Stars deserved better than their Round of 16 exit at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana exited this year’s Africa Cup of Nations following a 5-4 defeat on penalties to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Monday night at the Ismailia Stadium.

According to the Kayserispor poacher, the team played very well on the day and did not deserve to be eliminated at the round of 16 stage.

“For the past 8 years we have been to the semi-finals and it’s rather unfortunate we have been eliminated that early. We are sad. We don’t deserve that but this is football”.

“The host nation has gone home and this is football for you. There were so many countries that were underestimated but now people have to respect what football is about. You cannot underestimate any country because everybody is improving in football”, the Kayserispor striker indicated.

Ghana has now failed to clinch the continental trophy for the past 37 years. The last time they conquered the continent was way back in 1982 when the tournament was hosted in Lybia.