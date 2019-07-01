GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Christian Atsu ruled out of Ghana-Guinea-Bissau clash

Published on: 01 July 2019
Christian Atsu

Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu has been ruled out of the Black Stars final group game against  Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday due to injury.

The 27-year old was substituted in the game against Cameroon after picking up an injury which is reported to  be an hamstring.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has confirmed the Newcastle United winger will not be available for selection against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

“A scan was conducted on the two players – Atsu and Jonathan Mensah – after the game with Cameroon. Atsu’s injury looks a bit serious and he will not be ready for the game but Jonathan will train this afternoon for us to take a final decision,'' Appiah said before the Guinea-Bissau game.

The Black Stars injury situation is on the rise as Thomas Agyepong will not be available for selection due to injury and Andre Ayew and Jonathan Mensah remain doubtful for the game.

 

