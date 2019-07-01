GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Christian Atsu to undergo further tests to determine extent of injury

Published on: 01 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Christian Atsu to undergo further tests to determine extent of injury
Ghana's midfielder Christian Atsu chases down the ball during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Ghana and Benin at the Ismailia Stadium on June 25 , 2019. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Ghana will know the extent of Christian Atsu's injury today ahead of the final Group F clash against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

The Newcastle United star limped off after just 15 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Cameroon.

He has not trained since and it does not look like we would be fit for the must-win match in Suez.

Atsu joins Thomas Agyepong on the sidelines after the Manchester City winger sustained an injury in the opening game against Benin.

Ghana are facing early elimination from the competition after amassing a paltry two points from two matches.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments