2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Christian Atsu to undergo further tests to determine extent of injury

Ghana will know the extent of Christian Atsu's injury today ahead of the final Group F clash against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

The Newcastle United star limped off after just 15 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Cameroon.

He has not trained since and it does not look like we would be fit for the must-win match in Suez.

Atsu joins Thomas Agyepong on the sidelines after the Manchester City winger sustained an injury in the opening game against Benin.

Ghana are facing early elimination from the competition after amassing a paltry two points from two matches.