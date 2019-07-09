2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana captain Andre Ayew apologizes to Ghanaians after disappointing exit

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew has apologized to Ghanaians after the team’s elimination from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars lost to Tunisia on penalties by 5-4 after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation time in the Round of 16 game played at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

The exit is the worst in a decade for the Black Stars who have made it to the semi-finals in the last seven previous tournament.

The Swansea City Star who was substituted in the game against Tunisia apologized to the fans back at home for the disappointing exit.

He also indicated that the team has learnt from its mistakes and going forward they will improve and come back stronger.

"Ghana have played a good game and this is football and we have to learn from the mistakes," Andre Ayew told Time Sport. "