2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah swats aside reports he’s been attacked

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has laughed off reports he was manhandled in traffic in Accra by an exasperated Black Stars fan.

The mild-mannered trainer has been at the receiving end of vile attacks in traditional and social media after the team’s exit against Tunisia on penalties at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The hashtag #dropthatcoach trended for hours after their exit to Tunisia on penalties.

‘It’s never true I was attacked by anybody. People are cooking stories but it’s not true,” Appiah told GHANASoccernet.com

Appiah returned for a second spell in charge of the West African nation, having led the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil.

His previous stint as Black Stars coach came to an end after Ghana failed to advance from the group stages at Brazil 2014.

Appiah was tasked to lead Ghana to end their 37-year title drought at the AFCON in Egypt but failed as the four-time Africa champions were knocked out by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the Round of 16 stage.