2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana to face Tunisia in AFCON Round of 16

The Black Stars of Ghana will square off against Tunisia in the Round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars booked their place to the knockout stage after finishing as Group F winners following their 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in Suez on Tuesday.

Kwesi Appiah’s charges now face the Carthage Eagles who qualified for the knockout round after finishing second in Group E.

The North Africa giants drew all their three group matches.

The game will be a repeat of the 2012 edition in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea where the Black Stars beat them 2-1 courtesy goals from John Mensah and Andre Ayew.

The match is scheduled to come off on Monday, July 8, at Ismailia Stadium.