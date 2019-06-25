2019 Africa Cup of Nations: John Boye gets unenviable record of first Afcon 2019 red card

Ghana defender John Boye became the first player to be sent off in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations against Benin.

The FC Metz guardsman was given his marching orders in Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener for two bookable offenses.

The 32-year-old went into the books of the referee after a horrible tackle on Benin midfielder Sessi D'Almeida on the 37th minute.

He was sent off on the 55th minute by the referee for time wasting.

Boye will miss the next game against Cameroon on June 29, but will be back to play the final group encounter against Guinea-Bissau.

Boye has capped 61 times for Ghana with six goals to his credit.