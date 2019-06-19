2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kenya, Madagascar latest to jet into Cairo

The momentum towards the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 continues to gather pace as teams streamed in to the Egyptian capital Cairo, few days before Friday's opening ceremony at the Cairo International Stadium.

Latest to touch down in Cairo on Tuesday were Madagascar and Kenya who jetted into Egypt from France where they had put up their pre-tournament training camps.

While Madagascar camped at the French Football Federation headquarters, Kenya resorted to the rugby facility located in Marcoussis, 40km from the capital city.

The two teams were received at the airport by enthusiastic fans who had gathered at the international arrivals section of the airport just to wait on their players to give them a warm welcome to Cairo.

Kenya is in Group C with Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania and will play their matches at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo, with their opener being on Sunday night against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Madagascar who are making their debut in the biennial African football showpiece will be in Group B and play their matches at the Alexandria Stadium. They will compete against fellow debutants Burundi, Nigeria and Guinea.

Guinea have already arrived at their base in Alexandria and have had their team meeting, all set for their first match on Saturday against Madagascar.

