2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah rings changes as Acquah makes first AFCON start against Tunisia

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has given starting berth to Afriyie Acquah and maintained Samuel Owusu in the Black Stars squad for the round of clash against Tunisia on Monday.

The Black Stars will engage the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the round of 16 at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

The game will be a repeat of the 2012 edition where the four-time Africa champions dispatched the Eagles 2-1 via strikes from John Mensah and Andre Ayew.

Ghana have been touted as overwhelming favorites for the match due to the North African side’s failure to win any of their three group matches.

Despite the heavy bet placed on the West Africa giants, coach Appiah is taking nothing for granted as he has named Empoli hard-tackling midfielder Afriyie Acquah in his starting line-up.

Acquah played one game at the group phase of the tournament but his swashbuckling display in the 2-0 against Guinea-Bissau has convinced the coach to hand him a start.

The former Al Khartoum Watani trainer has maintained Samuel Owusu in the team despite calls for him to be dropped after his inconsistent performance in the win against Guinea-Bissau.

Appiah has however kept the core of the team who featured prominently during the group stages in his squad.

Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom will maintain their positions on the left and right side of defence respectively while Kasim Nuhu will partner John Boye at the heart of defense with Richard Ofori keeping his place between the sticks.

Thomas Partey will spearhead the midfield and will be marshaled by Samuel Owusu and Acquah.

Captain Andre Ayew will play behind Jordan Ayew in attack.

Below is Ghana’s starting line up to face Tunisia;

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, John Boye, Kasim Nuhu, Afriyie Acquah, Samuel Owusu, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew.