2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Six more players yet to join Ghana squad at training camp

Six players are yet to join the Ghana training camp in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this month.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's squad has pitched camp at the hotel resort of the Jeber Ali Palm Tree Court Hotel which is similar to The Nomadvisor destinations where some football teams hire to train ahead of their preparation for major tournaments.

The tactic of training at such venues is designed to give the teams the needed mental relaxation and preparation for the toughness of a tournament like the Africa Cup of Nations.

However the Ghana trainer has not had the full benefit of his entire squad for various reasons which has led to the large number of absences on the first day of training.

The America-based duo of Ebenezer Ofori and Jonathan Mensah are yet to join the camp that started training on Monday night at the Jeber Ali Training Centre in the United Arab Emirates on Monday evening.

Spain-based duo of Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso are also yet to join the team in Abu Dhabi even though their league season ended more than one week ago.

Italy-based midfielder Afriyie Acquah had he funeral of his father planned for over the weekend in his native Sunyani which led to his absence on the first day.

The absence of first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori on the first day of training is unexplained as his season in South Africa finished well in time for him to arrive early to join the team in Abu Dhabi.

Some other players are chasing their transfer from their clubs in Europe to other teams which requires their presence as their agents try to negotiate new deal.

The members of the squad who play in the American top-flight of the MLS played for their clubs over the weekend and the long journey from the North American country to the Asian nation led to them being absent on the first day of training on Monday.

The funeral of Acquah's father in Sunyani which ended on Sunday night meant he was unable to travel to Accra to catch the flight in time to arrive for Monday night's training.

The number of teams in the camp is expected to swell by Tuesday night when they hold their second day of training as more players were expected to have joined by Monday night.

Kwesi Appiah is desperate to have his full squad as its just three days before they start playing friendlies that would whip the squad into shape before the tournament starts.

The Black Stars will play their first friendly match against Namibia on 7 June in Abu Dhabi as one of the two matches lined up to prepare the team for the tournament.

This match will give Kwesi Appiah the chance to to name his final 23-man squad from the 29 players he named in his provisional squad.

Ghana will play their second match against South Africa five days later and this game also in Abu Dhabi will give coach Appiah the chance to gauge his starting team in Egypt.