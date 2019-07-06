2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We are determined to beat Tunisia - Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso says the Black Stars are determined to overcome Tunisia in the round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Ghana booked a place to the round of 16 stage following their 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau to top Group F with five points.

Kwesi Appiah’s charges will engage the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Ismailia on Monday.

The North Africans did not record any win during the group stages, and the Deportivo Alaves enforcer says they are determined to pick the sole quarter finals ticket by beating their opponents.

“We are all determined. We are working so that we can achieve what brought us here.

“We have watched them. We know how they play. We have made up our mind that we are going to beat every team we come up against.

“We are moving match after the match, so we are still looking forward to prove to people we can do it”

Black Stars are still in the hunt for their fifth African Cup of Nations trophy since 1982.