2019 Africa Cup of Nations: We have learnt our lessons from the group stage defeat to Algeria- Senegal midfielder Kreppin Diatta

Senegal midfielder Kreppin Diatta says the Teranga Lions have picked up lessons from their defeat to Algeria in the group stages of the nations cup.

The two Africans giants will face off on Friday in the finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ahead of the game on Friday, Diatta has disclosed how important it is for Senegal to win their first ever AFCON trophy against Algeria, a team they lost to in the group stages.

"My teammates in the youth teams tell me I'm their representative in this team. I'm proud to play for my country and I hope to make them proud too," he told cafonline.com.

"We are motivated to play the final. We made mistakes when we played against Algeria in the group stage but we learnt the lesson and now we just want to win this match.

"I'm here because of some hard work with my team. All what's in my head is to do our best to win."