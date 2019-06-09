2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Zimbabwe hold Nigeria to 0-0 draw in warm-up match

Zimbabwe held Nigeria to a 0-0 draw in a pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations friendly match at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The Super Eagles had the chunk of territorial dominance but the Brave Warriors kept them at bay with some solid defending.

It is a confidence-boosting result for Zimbabwe who face hosts Egypt in the tournament opener on 21 June, 2019.

They will also face DR Congo and Uganda in Group A.

Nigeria are in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be played between 21 June and 19 July.