WAFA SC U16 have qualified to the quarter-final of the 2019 Next Generation Tournament after topping Group C on the opening day.

The defending champions beat NewYork Red Bulls 3-0 with Henry Owusu, Emmanuel Ntori and Moses Ayidem.

In the second match, coach Sadiq Abubakar's side drew 0-0 with Spanish side Valencia.

WAFA will play Portuguese side Benfica on Friday in the last eight clash.