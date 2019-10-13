2019 WAFU final: Black Stars B fail to defend crown after penalties heartbreak to hosts - video

Ghana missed out on winning a third straight WAFU Cup of Nations title after a 3-1 penalty shootout defeat to 2019 hosts Senegal at the Stade Lat Dior on Sunday.

The teams were tied 1-1 after extra-time, where the pair of goals was scored after 90 minutes of cagey football.

Senegal broke the deadlock after 108 minutes through Youssouph Badji but after just three minutes the Black Stars B were level.

Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso smashed home on a half volley from inside the box to send the tense finale to the penalty shootouts.

During the spot-kicks, Maxwell Konadu's boys missed their first two kicks through Augustine Okrah and Fatawu Mohammed.

McCarthy Appiah scored the third spot-kick to leave it at 2-1 but Barr restored Senegal's two-goal lead before Justice Blay squandered the fourth kick.

Senegal have now won their first ever WAFU Cup of Nations tournament.

