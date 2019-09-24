2019 WAFU:  Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu to lose key players for opening game

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu is set to lose some key players as Ghana begins its title defense in the upcoming West Africa Football Union Championship which kicks off on September 28 in Senegal

The Black Stars B have won the tournament twice in a row in Ghana and can retain the title for keeps if they are able to win this year’s tournament

The team is currently dominated by players from Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold who will also be in action this weekend far away in Morocco and Tunisia for the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup

In last Sunday’s game against Burkina Faso in the CHAN qualifier which Ghana lost by a lone goal, the team was dominated by Asante Kotoko players in the starting lineup and they will all rejoin their clubs for the trip to Tunisia to play Etoile Sportive du Sahel

Maxwell Konadu will lose Felix Annan, Habib Mohammed, Justice Blay and Emmanuel Gyamfi who will all be in Tunisia to play against Etoile Sportive du Sahel on Sunday September 29 as Ghana’s first game comes off on Tuesday October 1, 2019 against Gambia as the tournament is been staged in Senegal

AshantiGold players in the team, ShafiuMumuni and Appiah McCarthy will also be away for Confederation Cup duties

After Sunday’s match, Coach Konadu is expected to announce a final squad for the WAFU tournament which will be staged in Senegal later this month

